icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Neurotoxic exposure, not infection suspected in 17 Rajouri deaths : Govt

Neurotoxic exposure, not infection suspected in 17 Rajouri deaths : Govt

In January last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to visit Badhaal to probe the deaths

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
17 persons from three families had died in Badhaal village (pic) of Rajouri between December 2024 and January 2025. FILE
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that laboratory testing in the case of 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village of Rajouri in 2024 has provisionally indicated a “possible neurotoxic exposure” as the cause of illness, adding that the incidents “do not appear to be linked to any viral or bacterial outbreak.”

Advertisement

Responding to a query regarding the initial findings into the deaths—where 17 persons from three families died in Rajouri over a span of more than a month between December 2024 and January 2025—the Health Department said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and an Inter-Ministerial Investigation Team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs are “presently examining the matter in detail to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances.”

Advertisement

In January last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to visit Badhaal to probe the deaths. However, no conclusive report has yet been placed in the public domain.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the J&K government said a series of unexplained illness clusters were reported from Badhaal village between December 7, 2024 and January 24, 2025, during which several members of closely related families developed symptoms.

“These incidents occurred in four clusters involving a total of 55 affected persons, of whom 17 died. The affected individuals were promptly shifted to CHC Kandi, GMC Rajouri and SMGS Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment. The index patient recovered and was discharged on January 2, 2025, while subsequent clusters involved individuals from related families and those who had contact with affected households,” the Health Department said.

Advertisement

The government added that medical camps were set up in the affected area, and door-to-door surveillance covering 3,577 residents was carried out.

“Rapid response teams were deployed for screening and contact tracing. Samples of food, water, drugs and biological specimens were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. Isolation wards were established at GMC Rajouri and GMC Jammu,” it said.

Regarding provisional toxicological findings by CSIR–Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow and PGIMER Chandigarh, the department said the incidents do not appear to be linked to any infectious outbreak.

“Instead, the presence of toxic substances, including pesticide compounds such as Aldicarb Sulfone, Acetamiprid and Butoxycarboxim, along with elevated cadmium levels in some samples, indicates a possible neurotoxic exposure as the cause of illness,” it noted.

However, it reiterated that both the SIT and the inter-ministerial team are continuing their investigations to determine the exact cause and circumstances.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts