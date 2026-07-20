New 50-metre all-weather pool sets stage for Jammu’s next generation of swimmers

Ahead of its formal inauguration, the much-awaited all-weather swimming pool at the MA Stadium is alive with the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association’s two-day junior and sub-junior selection trials for the upcoming nationals, marking the facility's operational debut.

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The trials, which have drawn enthusiastic participation from young swimmers across J&K, are being held to select contingents for the upcoming national championships.

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While the sub-junior trials were conducted on Saturday, the junior category competed on Sunday. The selected sub-junior team will represent J&K at the nationals in Jaipur, while the junior squad will compete in Odisha.

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For the hundreds of young swimmers who gathered at the venue, the occasion was more than a selection event. It marked the beginning of a new chapter for a sport that struggled for years in J&K due to inadequate infrastructure.

The 50-metre indoor pool, built by the J&K Sports Council, is equipped with modern filtration systems, climate-control provisions and international-standard specifications.

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Unlike the earlier 25-metre pool in Jammu, the new facility enables swimmers to prepare under conditions similar to those at major national and international events.

Taken up under the Languishing Projects Scheme in 2019, the project was completed last month after years of delays. The facility replaces an ageing 1993 swimming pool, which had become inadequate for competitive training.

Jammu Swimming Association president Ramandeep Singh said, "After so many years, we finally have world-class infrastructure for all age groups, especially children. The response has been overwhelming, reflecting the excitement among the young swimmers." "With this facility now available and another operational in Kashmir, we are confident that the sport will witness a strong revival in the Union territory," he added.

Jajendra Singh Renu, chief executive advisor to the Association, said. "Earlier, we had no option but to hire private pools to keep the sport alive. But those pools were only 25 metres long and did not meet international standards," he said.

Shranya Jandyal, competing in the U-14 category, said practising in a full-length pool would help swimmers better prepare for national events.

"I have been swimming for four years. Earlier, we trained in a 25-metre pool. Now we have a 50-metre pool like the ones used for nationals. It will help us understand the competition better and prepare accordingly," she said.

Having already competed at a national championship in Karnataka, she believes the new facility will encourage many more children to take up swimming.

Another U-14 swimmer, Niksha, said that training in private pools always posed challenges.

"Most people came there for recreation while we were trying to train seriously. But this is a proper competitive pool, which offers an environment similar to what we will experience during national competitions," she said.

The excitement was equal among the parents, many of whom believe that the facility will ease the financial and logistical burdens of training.

Upasana, whose child took part in the trials, said that earlier they had to pay additional fees and adjust their work schedules around their children's training timings.

"Now everything is available under one roof. The expenditure will be much lower, and the children will get international-standard training, better coaching and more exposure," she said.

"Earlier, we rarely had the opportunity to watch our children train or compete. Now we can see their performance, which is a wonderful feeling," she added.