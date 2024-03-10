New criminal laws in tune with spirit of Constitution: High Court judge

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 9

While inaugurating a two-day training programme on new criminal laws for judicial, police, forensic officers, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, said the Indian Penal Code, as the name itself suggested, was introduced with a view to penalise the Indians.

He also gave an overview of the three new laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023(BNSS) and highlighted that these new laws are in tune with the spirit of the Constitution and have been introduced in keeping with the aspirations of ‘we the people’, the media statement said.

“Elaborating further Justice Kumar said that British-era law was meant for punishing and enforcing allegiance to foreign rule whereas, the soul of new laws is Indian and for the first time our criminal justice system will be governed by the laws of India, made by the Indians and for the India. He highlighted that these new laws are not just to punish but to impart justice with equal consideration to the rehabilitation of the victim and provide justice to one and all particularly the marginalized,” the statement added.

Justice Kumar added that the new way of inflicting punishments like community service reflects changing sentiments of public. He described the BNSS to be aimed at providing faster and more efficient justice system to address the issues of delays, huge pendency, low conviction rates, minimal use of technology in legal system and inadequate use of forensics.

Director, J&K Judicial Academy, YP Bourney highlighted the core of the programme. “With the coming to force of these laws, there would be uniform justice system throughout the country,” he said.

He went on to add further that by pursuing these progressive legislations, we as a nation can work towards a criminal justice system that upholds the rule of law, protects human rights, and effectively serves the needs of its diverse population particularly the poor and the marginalised.

