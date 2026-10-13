New hospitals, same struggles for Jammu’s hill residents

For many residents of the remote hilly districts of the Jammu region, the promise of accessible healthcare remains largely unfulfilled, despite the expansion of medical infrastructure in recent years.

People living in far-flung areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch often face a harsh reality when they reach the nearest healthcare facility, only to find a shortage of doctors, specialists, diagnostic services or emergency care.

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For these residents, access to healthcare involves far more than reaching a primary health centre or district hospital. The availability of qualified medical personnel and essential services often determines whether treatment can be provided locally or patients must undertake long journeys to district hospitals or Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

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The issue figured prominently during the recent Assembly session in Srinagar, where Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo acknowledged a shortage of medical and paramedical staff in several healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

Official data indicates that nearly 16,000 posts of doctors and paramedics remain vacant across the Health Department, including vacancies in AYUSH, the National Health Mission and Government Medical Colleges.

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Most government healthcare facilities in remote areas remain ill-equipped to handle emergencies, let alone provide specialised treatment. Consequently, many patients, particularly those unable to afford treatment outside J&K, are referred to GMC Jammu, which continues to face an overwhelming patient load.

Although four new Government Medical Colleges and an AIIMS have been established in the region, healthcare outcomes have not improved as expected. Staff shortages and inadequate facilities continue to hamper service delivery, forcing many institutions to refer patients to GMC Jammu.

This raises a critical question: has the expansion of healthcare infrastructure translated into dependable healthcare services for people living in remote areas? A health facility may exist on paper, but its true value lies in its ability to serve the community effectively.

There are numerous instances where patients are referred even beyond J&K to hospitals in Punjab. Victims of serious road accidents, requiring specialised treatment unavailable locally, have often been shifted to hospitals in Amritsar and Pathankot.

For patients suffering from critical injuries or illnesses, such referrals mean not only additional transportation costs but also physical and emotional strain. More importantly, delays in receiving timely treatment can significantly affect outcomes, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen healthcare delivery in Jammu’s remote hill districts.