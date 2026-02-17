DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / New J&K Assembly complex to be ready by Oct 2027: Dy CM

New J&K Assembly complex to be ready by Oct 2027: Dy CM

Being built at a cost of Rs 113 crore, the complex will be equipped with modern facilities

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary.
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly complex and said the project is slated for completion by October next year.

Advertisement

Being built at a cost of Rs 113 crore, the complex will be equipped with modern facilities modelled after the new Parliament building.

Advertisement

“If all goes as planned, the 2028 Budget Session is expected to be held in the new Assembly complex. We will ensure that it is completed within the fixed deadline of October 2027,” Choudhary said while speaking to reporters here.

Advertisement

According to officials, the lower basement of the complex will have parking space for 95 vehicles, while the upper basement will include additional parking along with two canteens and a wellness centre.

The main Assembly hall will have a seating capacity of 130 members, which can be expanded to 142 if required, the officials said while briefing the deputy chief minister.

Advertisement

“The complex will also have four galleries with a combined capacity of 400 persons. The two media galleries will accommodate 150 media persons, while the guest gallery and the Speaker’s gallery will have a seating capacity of 35 persons each,” they said.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Choudhary said the project had remained stalled for the past seven to eight years with no significant progress. “The government has restarted the work with clear directions to complete it at the earliest. Both the speaker and the chief minister have taken a personal interest in the project, with the chief minister having recently conducted an inspection and review,” he said.

The deputy chief minister described the existing Assembly building as a heritage site that has become congested and uncomfortable for modern requirements. The new complex will provide technologically advanced environment for legislators, he added.

Choudhary warned that there would be no compromise on quality. He cautioned officers against collusion with contractors, stating strict accountability would be enforced.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister also conducted surprise inspections of PWD offices to review systems and ensure efficiency. He maintained that the present government would not allow projects to be initiated and then left incomplete.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts