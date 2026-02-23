New school building, road projects boost development at Darhal in Rajouri

In a significant development, the remote and hilly areas of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri district are witnessing a new phase of infrastructure growth, with improved road connectivity and upgraded educational facilities transforming daily life for residents.

For years, the region grappled with poor road access, inadequate school infrastructure and limited basic amenities. Commuters faced immense hardship due to damaged or non-existent roads, while students struggled in overcrowded classrooms with minimal facilities.

The situation has begun to change with the upgradation of road networks under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the construction of a new Girls’ Higher Secondary School building at the Darhal headquarters. The projects are being seen as major steps toward inclusive development and better public service delivery in the area.

Local residents have welcomed the initiatives, noting a marked improvement in connectivity. “Earlier, roads were in extremely poor condition, making travel very difficult. Many stretches were either damaged or nearly non-existent. Now, the roads are functional and the quality of work is commendable,” said a resident.

The construction of the Girls’ Higher Secondary School building has brought particular relief to students and staff. Previously, the school operated with only seven to eight rooms to accommodate around 350 students, forcing multiple classes to be combined. Office work and staff room activities were also managed within the same limited space, affecting the overall academic environment.

Mohammad Zahid, Principal of the school, said the new infrastructure reflects a commitment to promoting girls’ education. “Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. The construction of a new school building in such a far-flung area reflects that vision,” he said.

Firoz Malik, the school’s librarian, highlighted the challenges faced earlier. “With only seven or eight rooms for nearly 350 students, it was very difficult to manage classes, office work and staff activities. The new building will resolve many of these problems and significantly improve the learning environment,” he said.

The upgraded infrastructure is expected to enhance educational outcomes, particularly for girls from economically weaker sections, who often face additional barriers in accessing quality education.

The ongoing development in Darhal underscores the impact of focused infrastructure investment in remote and underserved regions. Improved connectivity and strengthened educational facilities are not only easing daily hardships but also paving the way for sustained socio-economic progress in this hilly border district.