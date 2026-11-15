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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / New Zealand visa racket spanning J&K, Punjab busted; 5 charge-sheeted

New Zealand visa racket spanning J&K, Punjab busted; 5 charge-sheeted

Crime Branch says the case pertains to an elaborate international visa racket wherein gullible youth were defrauded on the false pretext of securing work visas abroad

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 05:42 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The case was registered following a written complaint lodged by Vishal Kumar, a resident of Samba, against Vijay Gill and Harris Gill. iStock
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The Crime Branch Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, has presented a charge sheet before the court in an international visa racket in which gullible youth were allegedly defrauded on the false pretext of securing work visas abroad.

The charge sheet was presented before the Court of the Excise Magistrate, Jammu, in connection with a case registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW), Jammu, under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused have been identified as Vijay Gill and Harris Gill, both residents of Samba; Tirlochan Singh, a resident of Lahinpur, Dasuya, Punjab; Mandeep Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar; and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Rishi Nagar, Haibowal Khurd, Ludhiana.

“The case pertains to an elaborate international visa racket wherein gullible youth were defrauded on the false pretext of securing work visas abroad,” the Crime Branch stated.

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The case was registered following a written complaint lodged by Vishal Kumar, a resident of Samba, against Vijay Gill and Harris Gill. In his complaint, he alleged that the accused, who are his relatives, cheated him of Rs 11,62,000 on the pretext of arranging a work visa for New Zealand. The accused syndicate allegedly provided the victim with a fabricated visa and fake flight tickets and subsequently lured him to Delhi, where he was manipulated and forced to return empty-handed.

The investigation, conducted by DSP Mamta Sharma, established evidence linking a syndicate operating across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab that systematically defrauded unemployed aspirants.

“Technical surveillance, analysis of bank statements and an official verification report from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), confirming that the New Zealand visa document was entirely inauthentic, established the fraudulent nature of the operation. Furthermore, forensic examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) scientifically authenticated the signature of accused Vijay Gill on the execution of the primary agreement,” the statement read.

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“On the basis of oral, documentary, financial and scientific evidence collected during the investigation, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against all five accused before the Ld. Court of the Excise Magistrate, Jammu, for judicial determination,” the Crime Branch stated.

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