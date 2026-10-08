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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Next round of Ladakh talks with Home Ministry likely on October 15: Leh Apex Body leader

Next round of Ladakh talks with Home Ministry likely on October 15: Leh Apex Body leader

During the last meeting held in New Delhi on September 9, the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had expressed disappointment, describing the talks as a “non-starter” and alleging a lack of substantive progress on Ladakh’s key demands

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:46 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Leh Apex Body chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk. File photo
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The next round of meeting between Ladakh leaders and Home Ministry officials is expected to be held next week, likely on October 15, a top Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader said on Thursday.

LAB chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk told The Tribune that while he awaits the official intimation about the exact date of talks, it is expected to be held next week.

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“We had proposed 12-14 October for the talks with the MHA. But, I am now hearing that talks would likely be held on October 15. I am yet to receive the official invitation about the same,” Lakrook said.

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He said this time, the talks would be held in Ladakh.

He also said the leaders expected in the next week’s subcommittee-level talks that there would be “some conclusion” based on the decisions taken earlier at the May 22 meeting.

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During the last meeting held in New Delhi on September 9, the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had expressed disappointment, describing the talks as a “non-starter” and alleging a lack of substantive progress on Ladakh’s key demands.

Ahead of the new round of talks, leaders from both LAB and KDA have said they were looking forward to the proposed meeting and expect concrete action.

“Ladakh now expects the MHA to place before us a detailed draft proposal for a tailor-made constitutional safeguard under Article 371(K), along with a meaningful Union Territory-level Legislative Assembly,” LAB convener Gelek Phunchok said earlier.

He said both organisations would carefully examine the proposals, consult stakeholders across Ladakh and strive to build a broad consensus in the larger interest of the region.

Emphasising growing public expectations, Phunchok also said the people of Ladakh had waited long enough for a resolution of the issues.

“We now expect concrete proposals, a clear roadmap and timely action to fulfil our long-pending aspirations. The time has come to move from assurances to action,” he said.

Following the September 9 talks, both LAB and KDA had stated that they expected the Centre to present a draft proposal, especially as it was the first round of discussions after nearly four months. The previous meeting between the two sides was held on May 22.

During those talks, the Centre and the Ladakh groups arrived at an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to Ladakh on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

After the September meeting drew criticism from Ladakh leaders, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had urged the region’s leadership to foster optimism among the people and assure them that progress was being made on key issues affecting the Union Territory.

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