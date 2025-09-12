NGO to construct 1,500 houses damaged during Op Sindoor, floods

The Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS India), a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for building houses damaged during “Operation Sindoor” and recent floods in the UT.

“It is initiative of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and reflects his vision of empowering and safeguarding the future of those affected by natural calamities and unprovoked shelling on civilian population by the enemy,” said an official spokesperson.

The L-G lauded the endeavour of the HRDS India that would build 1,500 free houses across the UT. These three-bedroom houses would be designed and delivered as a “Smart House”, incorporating modern features for comfort and safety. “Construction of houses is more than just putting up structure. It is about building dreams, a fresh start and a new chapter in the lives of affected families. Human losses are so profound and devastating that they can’t be measured, but this initiative will definitely ease their suffering,” the L-G said.

Under the initiative, the HRDS India and Divisional Commissioners of both the divisions would also identify terror victim families whose houses were destroyed by the terrorists.

Besides, HRDS India would ensure 15-year life insurance coverage to all family members, monthly health check-ups and digital connectivity for every house. As part of its extended commitment, the HRDS India in collaboration with the BSNL would provide free Internet access to all beneficiary households to support education, communication and digital inclusion.

Trained volunteers would visit each beneficiary household to disseminate information about new government schemes relevant to the beneficiaries. They would conduct free awareness sessions on health, education, hygiene and preventive care. The HRDS India would also undertake repainting of each beneficiary house every five years.