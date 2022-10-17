NGT fines J&K Rs 35 cr over sewage discharge

Srinagar, October 16

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the J&K administration to pay a compensation of Rs 35 crore for discharge of untreated sewage into Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull streams.

It said there were “serious lapses” on the part of the administration in waste management as well as in failing to control illegal mining. “…There are serious lapses on the part of the administration in waste management and in failing to control illegal mining which has resulted in huge damage to the environment and public health,” the NGT said in an order on Friday, hearing an application moved by activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

The tribunal said remedial action was inadequate on the ground. “The same is more in the nature of future promises without much accountability for the past failures. While there is no objection to future remedial action which must be taken, accountability has to be fixed for past violations on polluter pays principle,” it said.

“We fix compensation for discharge of untreated sewage in the drain at Rs 32 crore and for failure to process solid waste at Rs 3 crore. We had earlier levied interim compensation of Rs 3 crore which may be adjusted,” it said, referring to its earlier order in March this year. — PTI

Serious lapse

