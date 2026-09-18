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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NGT issues notices over environmental concerns linked to Kwar project

NGT issues notices over environmental concerns linked to Kwar project

Petition alleges illegal muck dumping, excessive blasting and damage to houses in Kishtwar villages

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to government authorities and Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPL) on a petition alleging environmental degradation, landslides and damage to residential houses in areas surrounding the under-construction 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project in Kishtwar district.

The Principal Bench of the NGT in New Delhi, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Central Pollution Control Board, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Chief Secretary of J&K, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and the Managing Director of CVPPL.

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 30.

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The notices were issued in response to an original application filed by Guddu Kumar and Sanjay Kumar on behalf of residents of Halqa Panchayat Padyarna in Block Nagseni, Kishtwar. The petition raises concerns over alleged environmental violations during the execution of the hydropower project.

After hearing submissions by advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah, the tribunal noted the applicants' allegation that muck generated during construction was being dumped on slopes, adversely affecting the Chenab river and its basin. The NGT observed that photographs placed on record by the applicants had been cited in support of these allegations.

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The petition further alleges that continuous and excessive blasting in the project area has caused severe vibrations, resulting in structural damage to houses in nearby villages, including Sumna Bhatta, Pullar and Padyarna.

According to the applicants, repeated blasting has led to cracks in walls and foundations of several houses, posing a threat to the safety of residents.

Advocate Shah also submitted that local residents had earlier approached the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, through a representation dated May 5 last year, drawing attention to the alleged illegal blasting and unauthorised stone-crushing activities connected with the project.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal observed that the petition raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms. It also recorded the applicants' reliance on Clause 5 of the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) Risk Management Plan for Kishtwar, which, according to them, had already identified potential high risks associated with dam construction in the area.

The tribunal has sought responses from the concerned authorities and project stakeholders before proceeding further in the matter.

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