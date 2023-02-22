NGT panel to study Doda land subsidence

PTI

New Delhi, February 21

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to conduct a study and suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage in light of the land subsidence incident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tribunal was hearing a matter wherein it had taken cognisance of a media report on its own about the damage and displacement caused by “slipping of the earth”. According to the report, most houses in the area were damaged, resulting in displacement of inhabitants.

A Bench of NGT Chairperson, Justice AK Goel, noted that a geological survey of the area was being conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. It said the issue was a “matter of concern” requiring “stringent preventive and remedial measures”.

“... we direct formation of a joint committee, to be headed by the J&K Chief Secretary,” the tribunal said. Other committee members would include experts from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalaya and Environment, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Prof JS Rawat of Kumaon University, Space Application Centre, National Institute of Rock Mechanics and ACS Environment, the tribunal added.