NHAI restores traffic on Ramban-Banihal stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

While connectivity has been restored, commuters are advised to drive cautiously, especially near sections where stabilisation work is still under way: NHAI spokesperson
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:44 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The spokesperson said that traffic police and NHAI field teams are actively regulating movement to ensure safe and smooth passage for commuters. File
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully restored traffic movement of both Light Motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles along the Ramban-Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after extensive damage caused by flash floods.

The men and machines of NHAI worked round-the-clock to restore connectivity and all stranded vehicles have been cleared, NHAI spokesperson said.

“As of today, both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) are permitted on the Ramban-Banihal stretch”, she said.

The spokesperson said that traffic police and NHAI field teams are actively regulating movement to ensure safe and smooth passage for commuters.

Giving details of the clearance operation, she said that at the Bali Nallah location, restoration work had reached near completion by the evening of August 29, 2025.

“However, fresh rainfall led to the sinking of the loose formation. The affected section is now being reinforced through boulder filling, and stabilisation work is expected to conclude on Saturday, subject to favourable weather conditions,” she said.

Despite the ongoing works, Light Motor Vehicles were allowed movement to minimise disruption, they said, adding that all other damaged locations along the Ramban-Banihal stretch were restored on August 29.

While connectivity has been restored, commuters are advised to drive cautiously, especially near sections where stabilisation work is still under way, she said. “Travelers are also requested to follow traffic updates and advisories issued by the authorities and to cooperate with on-ground staff to facilitate smooth traffic management.”

The NHAI appreciated the patience and cooperation of commuters during this period and reiterated its commitment to maintaining safe, reliable, and all-weather connectivity on the vital NH-44 corridor.

