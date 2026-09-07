NHM staff threaten strike across J&K from Sept 18 over long-pending demands

The National Health Mission Employees Association (NHMEA), J&K, has issued an ultimatum to the government, warning of a UT-wide strike from September 18 if their demands are not addressed by September 17.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, NHMEA president Rohit Seth said NHM employees had exhausted every possible democratic and administrative channel to get their genuine concerns addressed.

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He said employees had repeatedly approached the Mission Directorate, administration, bureaucracy and the government through representations, meetings and discussions, but several key issues continued to remain unresolved.

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Seth said NHM employees had continued to discharge their duties under challenging circumstances and made a significant contribution to the healthcare system in J&K.

“Despite this, their legitimate concerns relating to salary, pay revision, regularisation, social security, job security and other welfare-related matters continue to await concrete resolution,” he said.

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The association has raised several demands, including the initiation of a concrete and time-bound process for the regularisation and long-term job security of eligible NHM employees.

It has also sought implementation of the principle of ‘Equal pay for equal work’ for NHM employees, at par with employees performing similar duties, until the regularisation process is completed.

Among other demands, the association has sought the extension and implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits for eligible NHM employees.

It has also demanded financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of an NHM employee who dies while in service, as a social-security measure for the employee’s dependants.

Other demands include retirement benefits, a loyalty bonus, a one-time transfer policy and timely release of salaries.

Seth said the demands were neither unreasonable nor new and had been raised repeatedly before the concerned authorities.

“Employees have shown patience for a long time. We have repeatedly requested the concerned authorities to look into our genuine demands. Assurances and statements that the matter is under consideration can no longer be sufficient. Employees now require concrete decisions, a clear roadmap and visible action,” he said.

He further said the association had also raised the issues with Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo and other concerned authorities.

NHMEA chief spokesperson Dr Ashraf Giri said the association was giving the government a final opportunity to demonstrate its seriousness towards the genuine concerns of NHM employees.

He said September 17 would be treated as the final deadline for meaningful and concrete action. “If the genuine demands of NHM employees remain substantially unaddressed by September 17, the Association will have no option but to proceed with a UT-wide strike and intensified protest from September 18. This decision has been taken after considerable patience and repeated attempts at dialogue and representation,” Dr Giri said.