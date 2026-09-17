NHM strike enters Day 8 as talks yield no breakthrough

Marking the eighth day of the agitation, NHM Employees Association Jammu president Rohit Seth led a protest at Dansal and expressed solidarity with employees participating in the movement across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Wearing a black band on his forehead, Seth said the gesture symbolised the growing frustration among NHM employees, whose demands continue to remain unresolved.

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He said NHM workers are an integral part of the healthcare system in J&K and have been serving patients and communities with dedication despite challenging conditions.

According to Seth, employees have repeatedly highlighted concerns related to job security, regularisation, remuneration, service conditions and social security benefits, but no concrete resolution has emerged so far.

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Employee leaders have already held discussions with government representatives on issues such as salary enhancement and job security. However, the talks have remained inconclusive.

“Eight days have passed, but the determination of NHM employees has not weakened. It has become stronger,” Seth said.

He urged NHM employees across the Union Territory to remain united, disciplined and peaceful, stressing that unity was the workforce's greatest strength. He also appealed to workers not to be divided on the basis of district, designation or workplace.

Seth maintained that the protest was not directed against any individual but was a democratic expression of the workforce's collective concerns and their demand for a fair resolution of long-pending issues.

The association said the eighth day of the strike reflected the determination of NHM employees rather than fatigue, adding that participation in protests across health institutions demonstrated growing solidarity among workers.