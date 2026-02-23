NHPC steps up Salal Dam desilting in Chenab to reclaim lost storage

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has launched an intensive sediment removal drive at the Salal Dam reservoir in Jammu and Kashmir, marking one of the most significant desilting efforts undertaken in the region in decades.

The initiative, launched after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in April 2025, seeks to restore the dam’s drastically depleted storage capacity and optimise power generation on the Chenab River, one of the three western rivers allocated to Pakistan under the IWT, which India placed in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Anish Gouraha, Executive Director, Salal Power Station, told The Tribune that plans are underway to increase the reservoir capacity, which has fallen from 284 million cubic metres (MCM) to the current 14 MCM over the years — around 5% of the dam’s total capacity.

Officials also said that since the IWT suspension, the Salal Power Station achieved its design energy (projected annual power generation) of 3,082 million units (MU) on February 21.

To intensify desilting, additional methods such as flushing and the use of under-sluices are also being explored.

NHPC has engaged Kolkata-based Reach Dredging Limited for the work. The company is actively undertaking dredging activities in the reservoir. Another company has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and will commence dredging operations in the coming months.

When constructed, the Salal concrete dam included six under-sluices and six silt excluder gates to facilitate sediment management. However, under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, and a subsequent 1978 agreement, these sediment management structures were permanently plugged and rendered inoperative. As a result, silt accumulated for decades, severely impairing the reservoir’s storage and operational efficiency.

Officials describe the operation as technically complex and logistically demanding. One of the primary challenges is identifying suitable disposal sites for the massive volumes of dredged sediment. NHPC is currently in discussions with agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Railways to explore the use of extracted sediment in infrastructure and construction projects. The desilting at Salal forms part of a broader river management strategy initiated in May 2025 along the Chenab. India undertook extensive dredging, flushing and sediment removal operations at both the Salal and Baglihar dam projects.

The current dredger has a production capacity of 2,500 cubic metres of slurry per hour. Of this total volume, approximately 10–15% consists of solid material, while the remaining 85–90% is water. The silt recovered during the dredging process is thoroughly washed, making it suitable for use in construction applications.

The renewed urgency in sediment removal gained momentum following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty framework. During a visit to the Salal Power Project in January 2026, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed NHPC to accelerate dredging operations.

Khattar emphasised that restoring reservoir capacity is essential not only for boosting electricity generation but also for strengthening India’s water security and hydropower infrastructure in J&K.

The sediment removal initiative carries both technical and geopolitical implications. From an engineering standpoint, restoring even a fraction of the lost storage capacity could significantly enhance operational flexibility, turbine efficiency, and winter power output.

From a strategic perspective, increased reservoir management capabilities on the Chenab River could alter regional water dynamics, particularly in the context of the treaty’s suspension.