DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NHRC seeks probe into disability cases linked to toxic cough syrup

NHRC seeks probe into disability cases linked to toxic cough syrup

Four children had allegedly suffered permanent disabilities after consuming a cough syrup in Udhampur district during 2019-20

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to conduct an inquiry into the permanent disabilities allegedly suffered by four children after consuming a cough syrup in Udhampur district during 2019-20.

The direction came in response to a complaint filed by social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, who sought adequate compensation, medical care and rehabilitation for the affected children.

Advertisement

In its communication to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC stated that the complaint should be forwarded to the competent authority for appropriate action in accordance with law.

Advertisement

“The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action after enquiry, associating the complainant and victims, inform them of the action taken and submit a report to the Commission within four weeks,” the Commission said.

In his complaint, Khajuria argued that the four surviving children, whose lives were permanently altered by the incident, deserve justice and long-term support. He described the tragedy as part of a larger national problem involving fatalities allegedly linked to spurious cough syrups contaminated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent.

Advertisement

Referring to the Jammu incident of 2019-20, Khajuria alleged that 14 children had lost their lives after consuming the contaminated syrup. “The Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, confirmed the presence of 34.24% w/v of DEG in the syrup, a clear indication of the gross negligence and callousness of the manufacturers and regulatory authorities. I am compelled to note that despite the gravity of this tragedy, there was deafening silence and inaction from the then drug authorities of J&K,” Khajuria alleged.

He claimed that the matter gained attention only after intervention by the NHRC, following which the government was directed to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased children.

According to the complaint, the High Court and the Supreme Court subsequently upheld the NHRC’s recommendation, recognising the State’s vicarious liability in the matter.

Khajuria further stated that while compensation was paid to the families of deceased victims, four surviving children from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, who were left with permanent disabilities and possess disability certificates issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, have yet to receive compensation or rehabilitative support.

He contended that the continued neglect of the affected children amounted to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts