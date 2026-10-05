NHRC seeks probe into disability cases linked to toxic cough syrup

The direction came in response to a complaint filed by social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, who sought adequate compensation, medical care and rehabilitation for the affected children.

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In its communication to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC stated that the complaint should be forwarded to the competent authority for appropriate action in accordance with law.

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“The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action after enquiry, associating the complainant and victims, inform them of the action taken and submit a report to the Commission within four weeks,” the Commission said.

In his complaint, Khajuria argued that the four surviving children, whose lives were permanently altered by the incident, deserve justice and long-term support. He described the tragedy as part of a larger national problem involving fatalities allegedly linked to spurious cough syrups contaminated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent.

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Referring to the Jammu incident of 2019-20, Khajuria alleged that 14 children had lost their lives after consuming the contaminated syrup. “The Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, confirmed the presence of 34.24% w/v of DEG in the syrup, a clear indication of the gross negligence and callousness of the manufacturers and regulatory authorities. I am compelled to note that despite the gravity of this tragedy, there was deafening silence and inaction from the then drug authorities of J&K,” Khajuria alleged.

He claimed that the matter gained attention only after intervention by the NHRC, following which the government was directed to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased children.

According to the complaint, the High Court and the Supreme Court subsequently upheld the NHRC’s recommendation, recognising the State’s vicarious liability in the matter.

Khajuria further stated that while compensation was paid to the families of deceased victims, four surviving children from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, who were left with permanent disabilities and possess disability certificates issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, have yet to receive compensation or rehabilitative support.

He contended that the continued neglect of the affected children amounted to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.