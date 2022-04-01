NIA announces Rs10 lakh each for info on 4 Lashkar militants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each on four wanted militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal outfit of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the rewards, the NIA, in an official statement, said the four terrorists including two Pakistani nationals were wanted in connection with a case registered last year for hatching a conspiracy for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and across the country.

Terrorists using women for attacks, say officials Terror groups are desperate for carrying out attacks so they have roped in women as evident from the Tuesday’s petrol bomb attack on security men in Sopore, say officials.

The Sopore attacker has been identified as Hasina Akhtar (38) of Baramulla. She was captured in CCTV cameras while escaping. No one was injured in the blast, officials add. 2 of Pak among them The four terrorists are Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam besides two from Pakistan — Saleem Rehmani of Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Kasur.

They have been accused of radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities across the country.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The cash reward was declared against Pakistani nationals Saleem Rehmani, alias Abu Saad, of Nawab Shah, Sindh, and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur and their local associates Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam district.

In the statement, the NIA has also shared the pictures of the wanted terrorists. It said, “The identity of informer (leading to the arrest of the wanted terrorists) shall be kept secret.”