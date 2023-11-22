NIA arrests man in terror case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

The NIA has arrested another accused in connection with a case involving delivery of weapons through drones from Pakistan to terrorists active in Kashmir. A team of officials nabbed 22-year-old Zakir Hussain of Kathua on Monday. He is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case that was taken over by the NIA from the Kathua police on July 30 last year.

One of the seven accused arrested earlier had died due to cardiac arrest while in judicial custody while two Pakistan-based terror operatives are absconding.

The seven persons and the two absconders were chargesheeted on January 12.

According to the NIA investigations, the accused were working on the directions of their Pakistan handler, identified as Sajjad Gul. The accused were involved in receiving and transporting the weapons dropped through drones to militants active in the Kashmir valley. An NIA official informed that the local police had initially registered the case following the interception of a drone (hexacopter) and seizure of several rounds of the UBGL and magnetic bombs near Dhalli area of Rajbagh in Kathua district.

