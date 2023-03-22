NIA arrests Parvez’s aide in terror-funding case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested Irfan Mehraj, a close associate of a human rights activist, Khurram Parvez, in connection with its ongoing investigation into a terror-funding case involving a Srinagar NGO. Mehraj, a resident of Srinagar, was the first accused arrested following a comprehensive investigation into the case that was registered in October 2020, the NIA said.

In an official statement, the NIA stated, “Mehraj was a close associate of (human rights activist) Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation — Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS).”

The agency alleged the JKCCS had been funding terror activities and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of the protection of human rights. “Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts and Societies is being probed,” it noted.

The NIA said some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, had been noticed collecting funds “domestically and from abroad” under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities. “But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organisations, such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen,” the NIA alleged.

The NIA had arrested Parvez in November 2021 and filed a charge-sheet against him on May 13, 2022 along with six others for alleged anti-national activities, including collecting information regarding vital installations and deployment and movement of security forces, procuring official secret documents and passing the same to LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

