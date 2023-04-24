 NIA attaches house of Hizb chief Syed Salahudin's son Shakeel in Srinagar : The Tribune India

NIA attaches house of Hizb chief Syed Salahudin's son Shakeel in Srinagar

Shakeel is the second son of Salahudin who has been arrested by the NIA

NIA officials during a raid in Srinagar. File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar April 24

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.

NIA sleuths attached the immovable property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel at Rambagh locality in Srinagar today morning and placed a notice outside it.

In August 2018, the NIA arrested Shakeel, who was working as a lab technician at J&K’s premier health institution, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, for over two decades.

The NIA accused him of being a “listed militant”.

He is the second son of Salahudin who has been arrested by the NIA. In 2017, the probe agency arrested Syed Shahid in a money-laundering case. Shahid is lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi.

In August 2022, the J&K Administration dismissed Salahudin’s third son Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, Jammu Kashmir Entrepreneur Development Institute (JKEDI), from service for allegedly being involved in “anti-national elements”.

Mueed has been found to have a role in “three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the Institution has increased sympathy with the secessionist forces”, the government had said.

