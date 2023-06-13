 NIA attaches house of Hurriyat leader in Srinagar : The Tribune India

NIA attaches house of Hurriyat leader in Srinagar

The sleuths reach the house of Mohammad Akbar Khanday on Tuesday morning

PTI

Srinagar, June 13

The NIA on Tuesday attached a residential property belonging to Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in Maloora area of the city in connection with a terror funding case.

The sleuths reached the house of Khanday on Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said the NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of the house and land measuring 1 kanal and 10 marla (8,160 square feet) belonging to Khanday.

The attachment was carried out on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Delhi on May 31. 

