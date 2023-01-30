NIA attaches Hurriyat’s office on court orders

PTI

Srinagar, January 29

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday attached the separatist Hurriyat Conference’s office in the Rajbagh area here on the orders of a Delhi court in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

A team of the agency arrived at the Hurriyat office and pasted an attachment notice on the building’s outer wall. “This is to inform the public that the building where the office of the All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial, has been attached by the court order dated January 27, 2023, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House, New Delhi,” the notice read.

Formed in 1993, the Hurriyat Conference is an amalgam of 26 separatist outfits. The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.

The Hurriyat Conference-led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the attachment of the amalgam’s office would not detach people from their desire for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.