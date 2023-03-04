NIA attaches Pakistan-based terrorist's Baramulla property

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 3

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the land of Pakistan-based militant commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Reshi’s agriculture land measuring 9.25 marlas has been attached under provisions of the UAPA. The action came a day after the central anti-terror probe agency attached the property of family of Mushtaq Zargar, alias Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen.

Born on March 4, 1996, Reshi is a resident of Yemberzalwari-Shiva village of Sopore. He is a listed terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan. He has been found funding terror activities in the Valley, the NIA said.

On August 18, 2015, Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police post at Tujar Sherief in Sopore in which a policeman and a civilian were killed, the NIA said. He was earlier associated with the banned terrorist outfit, Hizbul-Mujahideen. Later, he shifted to Pakistan.

According to the anti-terror probe agency, Reshi is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms, ammunition as well as funds for it from across the border.

Representatives of the state government and the police assisted the NIA in the attachment process. Till date, the NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists, namely US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Pakistan-based terrorists — Mushtaq Zargar, alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh, alias Panjwar.

In addition, the agency recently attached under the UAPA the Hurriyat office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused in the Hurriyat militancy funding case.

Accusations