NIA attaches properties of 3 accused for terror activities

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

The NIA on Wednesday attached the immovable properties of three accused in connection with two cases of terror activities linked to Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a spokesperson said. The NIA has stepped up its vigil against terrorist outfits, their affiliates, agents and overground workers by conducting raids on properties of terror suspects and accused, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases, the agency stated.

In the first case, the NIA attached the immovable properties of Doulat Ali Mugal and Ishaq Pala in Herman village of Shopian in South Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pala, said to be a terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, is currently lodged in Agra’s Central Jail. Doulat Ali Mugal was an overground worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen who is currently out on bail.

Cracking the whip Doulat Ali Mugal’s land measuring 5.5 marlas and 3.5 marlas and a double-storey house in Manigah of Kupwara attached. Ishaq Pala’s two rooms in Allora village of Shopian attached. Fayaz Ahmad Magray’s six shops constructed over 5.5 marlas in Lethpora area of Pulwama district have been attached.

According to the NIA, Pala, while he was lodged in Srinagar’s Central Jail, had conspired with his co-accused, including Hizb’s slain commander Riyaz Naikoo and Doulat Ali Mugal, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross the border from Kupwara sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against the State.

Mugal had provided logistic support to Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat in Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC, the NIA said. Both were chargesheeted by the NIA on February 22, 2019 and charges were framed by a special NIA court Jammu on August 6, 2019.

The properties attached on the orders of the NIA court include land measuring 5.5 marlas and 3.5 marlas, including a double-storey house of Doulat Ali Mugal in Manigah village of Kupwara, and immovable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of Ishaq Pala in Herman village.

The NIA had launched an investigation into the case in February 2018 and had busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module. Others arrested and chargesheeted included Danish Ghulam Lone, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Feeroz Ahmad Lone, while key conspirator Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo was killed.

In the second case, the NIA attached the immovable property of one Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and currently lodged in the District Jail of Jhajjar, Haryana. The property comprises six shops constructed over 5.5 marlas in Lethpora, Pulwama.

Magray was named in the NIA chargesheet filed on August 1, 2018 for a fidayeen attack on a CRPF centre in Lethpora, Pulwama. He carried out a recce and provided logistic support to JeM terrorists before and after the attack, the NIA alleged.

During the attack, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with Abdul Shakoor of Pakistan, were killed inside the CRPF centre. Other key conspirators, namely Mudassir Khan and Sajjad, alias Mufti Waqas (from Pakistan), were killed in subsequent encounters.