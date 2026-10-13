NIA attaches Srinagar house used to shelter LeT terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached a residential property in Srinagar that was allegedly used to harbour Pakistani terrorists linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The property, located in Danihama area of Hazratbal, Srinagar, belongs to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas and is linked to a cross-border terror conspiracy case under investigation by the agency.

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An NIA official said the property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after obtaining prior approval from the Director General of the agency.

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“The investigation has established a direct nexus between the property and the terrorist conspiracy, as the premises were allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network,” the official said.

The case was initially registered at Zakoora Police Station, Srinagar, on March 31 this year and was later taken over by the NIA.

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According to the agency, investigations have uncovered a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for attacks on security forces, government establishments and civilians.

During a search operation conducted at Mir’s residence on April 6, investigators detected two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were allegedly associated with LeT. An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also seized from the premises.

The NIA said its probe revealed that the accused had knowingly provided his house as a safe shelter for the terrorists and allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities.

The investigation is continuing to identify other OGWs, facilitators and individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan-based handlers and the wider terror-support network, the agency added.