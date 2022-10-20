NIA chargesheets 12 in terror case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The NIA on Wednesday said it had filed a chargesheet in a special Jammu court against 12 persons in a case related to the conspiracy leading to infiltration of two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists into India through a tunnel.

The NIA stated the case pertained to the conspiracy hatched by Kashmir-based terror operatives, Pakistan-based leadership/handlers and the two JeM infiltrators.

“The tunnel had been excavated on the international border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in Samba with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of the PM to Jammu on April 24. The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both militants were killed in an encounter in Sunjwan,” a spokesperson said.