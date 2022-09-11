NIA chargesheets 6 Hizb ultras for killing sarpanch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The NIA on Saturday said it had filed a chargesheet against six Hizbul Mujahideen militants for killing a sarpanch of Adoora village in Kulgam in March this year. In its chargesheet filed in a Jammu special court, the NIA alleged that handlers of the proscribed terrorist outfit, operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy to carry out the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir, the agency said in a statement.

The agency has named Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now dead) and two absconding terrorists Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo and Farooq Ahmad Bhat, alias Farooq Nalli, in the chargesheet.

They have been charged under various sections of the IPC, UAPA among others.