NIA court in Jammu issues non-bailable warrant against Pak-based LeT commander

A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against operational commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for his involvement in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

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The non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued last month against absconding accused Mohammad Yaqoob, a designated terrorist of Pakistani origin who is also known by the aliases Abu Sumama, Sumama Ilyas and Waris Ali, the officials said, citing an order issued by the NIA court.

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Yaqoob is the second top LeT terrorist against whom the NIA court in Jammu has issued an NBW since July 8.

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Earlier, the special NIA court had issued NBW against Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the proscribed terror outfit, in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case.

Yaqoob was among 23 individuals designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry on July 4. He operates as an LeT operational commander based in Islamabad (Chatta Bakhtawar) and also coordinates financial and logistical support for other LeT cadres active in Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities in India.

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According to the court order dated July 16, the officials said the warrant was sought by the NIA against Yaqoob, who is listed as a designated terrorist under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with an ongoing investigation in a case registered under UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act at a police station in Srinagar.

The case stems from the arrest of a motorcyclist Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat at Gujar Tent, Pandach and recovery of a Chinese grenade and 15 live rounds early this year.

Bhat’s arrest led to the busting of a major terror network spread across different states of the country and arrest of four more terrorists including two Pakistani nationals—Abdullah Rajput alias Kamran Ahmed and Khubaib alias Usman Jatt.

The NIA told the court that investigation had revealed the involvement of Pakistan-based handler Mohammad Yaqoob, based on material collected and disclosures made by the arrested terrorists.

The agency said Yaqoob had provided directions to the arrested accused to carry out terrorist activities in the Valley, including attacks on security forces and civilians.

After examining the application and record, the court observed that the accused was at large and that the investigating agency had been unable to secure his attendance through ordinary means, the officials said.

The court accordingly allowed the application and issued a general non-bailable warrant of arrest, forwarding it to the Deputy Inspector General, NIA Jammu for execution in accordance with law, they added.