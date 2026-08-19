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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Pak-based LeT commander

NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Pak-based LeT commander

Mohammad Yaqoob is accused of directing terrorist activities in Kashmir

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Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a non-bailable warrant against operational commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Mohammad Yaqoob alias Abu Sumama, who is accused of directing terrorist activities in Kashmir.

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According to the court order, an application was presented by the Chief Investigating Officer (CIO), NIA, DSP Amit Sharma, seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant under Section 75 of the BNSS against absconding accused Mohammad Yaqoob, a designated terrorist.

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Yaqoob’s involvement surfaced from material collected during the investigation and disclosures made by two arrested Pakistani terrorists, Kamran Ahmed, a resident of Kasur, Pakistan, and Khubaib, a resident of Lahore.

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According to the investigation, Yaqoob allegedly directed the arrested terrorists to carry out attacks in the Kashmir Valley, including targeting security forces and civilians.

Yaqoob is allegedly operating as an LeT commander from Islamabad’s Chatta Bakhtawar area. The NIA has alleged that he coordinates financial and logistical support for LeT cadres active in the Kashmir valley for carrying out terrorist activities in India.

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The NIA sought the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yaqoob to initiate further proceedings in the case.

The case is also linked to the arrest of a person by the J&K Police from whom a Chinese-made grenade and 15 live rounds were recovered. During preliminary questioning, the accused identified himself as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, a resident of Srinagar.

As he failed to provide a valid explanation for possessing the arms and ammunition, an FIR was registered against him under the relevant sections. According to the investigation, the recovered arms and ammunition were allegedly intended for use in terrorist activities and had been sent by Yaqoob.

After hearing the NIA’s Chief Investigating Officer and examining the contents of the application, the court said the material before it revealed the accused’s alleged involvement in terrorism. “Keeping in view the fact that the accused person is at large and the investigating agency has not been able to procure his attendance in the ordinary manner, this motion is allowed,” the court observed.

The court accordingly issued a general non-bailable warrant of arrest against Mohammad Yaqoob alias Abu Sumama alias Sumama Ilyas alias Waris Ali, describing him as a designated terrorist under the Fourth Schedule read with Section 35 of the UA(P) Act.

The warrant has been forwarded to the DIG, NIA Jammu, for execution in accordance with law.

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