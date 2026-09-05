DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NIA court rejects interim bail plea of Pulwama case accused

NIA court rejects interim bail plea of Pulwama case accused

Had sought 10 days’ interim bail or custody parole to enable him to perform marriage-related responsibilities of his sister

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has rejected the interim bail plea of a Budgam resident who is in jail in connection with the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The accused, Mohd Iqbal Rather, had sought 10 days’ interim bail or custody parole to enable him to perform marriage-related responsibilities for one of his sisters, whose wedding is scheduled for September 5 and 6.

Advertisement

In his application, Rather said he was the only brother of his seven sisters and was under a “moral, social and religious obligation” to perform the marriage ceremonies. He also submitted that his father was seriously ill and had been bedridden for several years, leaving no other male member of the family to undertake the responsibilities and ceremonial obligations associated with the wedding.

Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the plea, submitting that Rather was facing trial in a case involving grave offences investigated by the agency and having implications for the security and sovereignty of the country.

“The seriousness of the allegations and statutory restrictions governing bail in such cases cannot be diluted merely on the basis of unsubstantiated humanitarian assertions,” the NIA told the court.

Advertisement

According to the NIA, Rather was arrested in 2020 during its investigation into the Pulwama attack. The agency had alleged that he facilitated the movement of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and key conspirator Muhammad Umar Farooq after he infiltrated India through the Jammu region in April 2018. Farooq, along with other associates, allegedly assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the attack.

While rejecting the bail plea, Special Judge, NIA Cases Jammu, Prem Sagar, noted that very little time remained before the wedding and observed that the preparations were presumably complete, with only rituals and customary obligations left to be performed on September 5 and 6.

The court also noted that the applicant had not placed any material on record to establish that his father’s health condition made Rather’s physical presence indispensable for the wedding.

However, taking a humanitarian approach, the court permitted Rather to attend his sister’s marriage ceremony virtually.

The Superintendent of Central Jail, Agra, was directed to facilitate a video conference between the accused and his family members on September 5 and 6 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts