NIA court rejects interim bail plea of Pulwama case accused

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has rejected the interim bail plea of a Budgam resident who is in jail in connection with the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The accused, Mohd Iqbal Rather, had sought 10 days’ interim bail or custody parole to enable him to perform marriage-related responsibilities for one of his sisters, whose wedding is scheduled for September 5 and 6.

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In his application, Rather said he was the only brother of his seven sisters and was under a “moral, social and religious obligation” to perform the marriage ceremonies. He also submitted that his father was seriously ill and had been bedridden for several years, leaving no other male member of the family to undertake the responsibilities and ceremonial obligations associated with the wedding.

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the plea, submitting that Rather was facing trial in a case involving grave offences investigated by the agency and having implications for the security and sovereignty of the country.

“The seriousness of the allegations and statutory restrictions governing bail in such cases cannot be diluted merely on the basis of unsubstantiated humanitarian assertions,” the NIA told the court.

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According to the NIA, Rather was arrested in 2020 during its investigation into the Pulwama attack. The agency had alleged that he facilitated the movement of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and key conspirator Muhammad Umar Farooq after he infiltrated India through the Jammu region in April 2018. Farooq, along with other associates, allegedly assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the attack.

While rejecting the bail plea, Special Judge, NIA Cases Jammu, Prem Sagar, noted that very little time remained before the wedding and observed that the preparations were presumably complete, with only rituals and customary obligations left to be performed on September 5 and 6.

The court also noted that the applicant had not placed any material on record to establish that his father’s health condition made Rather’s physical presence indispensable for the wedding.

However, taking a humanitarian approach, the court permitted Rather to attend his sister’s marriage ceremony virtually.

The Superintendent of Central Jail, Agra, was directed to facilitate a video conference between the accused and his family members on September 5 and 6 from 11 am to 1 pm.