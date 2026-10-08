NIA court rejects separatist leader Shabir Shah’s bail plea in 1996 violence case

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court has rejected the bail application of separatist leader Shabir Shah in connection with a 1996 case relating to an alleged violent funeral procession in Srinagar.

Special NIA Judge Prem Sagar, while dismissing the plea, observed that the prosecution had attributed a specific and prominent role to Shah in the incident and that his release at this stage could adversely affect the trial proceedings.

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The case pertains to a funeral procession held on July 17, 1996, following the death of terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh. Shah was arrested by the NIA in April this year in connection with the case. His arrest came shortly after he secured bail following nearly seven years of imprisonment in other NIA cases, including one related to terror funding.

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According to the prosecution, the procession moved from Zaina Kadal towards Eidgah and allegedly turned violent near Nawa Crossing. The NIA has alleged that Shah was among the principal leaders of the procession, raising slogans and delivering speeches during the gathering. The agency further claimed that incidents of stone-pelting and firing by unidentified armed persons were reported during the procession.

The case has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 336, 341, 307, 332 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act.

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Appearing for Shah, Senior Advocate Mohd Aslam Goni, assisted by Advocates Tanveer Ahmed Khan and Yasin Zargar, argued that the case stemmed from an incident that took place nearly three decades ago. The defence contended that Shah had remained available to investigating agencies and that prolonged incarceration could not be justified solely on the basis of allegations.

The defence also cited Shah’s age, health condition, lengthy custody period and the grant of bail to co-accused persons in the case, while maintaining that there was no evidence linking him to any direct act of violence.

However, after examining the material placed on record by the prosecution, the court held that the seriousness of the allegations, the existence of protected witnesses, the possibility of witness intimidation or tampering, and the ongoing nature of the investigation weighed against granting bail at this stage.

Consequently, the court dismissed the bail application, directing that Shah remain in judicial custody pending further proceedings in the case.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the rejection of Shah’s bail plea “deeply disappointing and unjust”. “Despite the Supreme Court granting him bail in March this year, his incarceration continues after nearly four decades spent in prisons without conviction,” said Mirwaiz.