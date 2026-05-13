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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NIA court sends 5 LeT operatives into judicial custody till June 4

NIA court sends 5 LeT operatives into judicial custody till June 4

Booked under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has remanded five alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, including two Pakistani nationals, to judicial custody till June 4 in a case registered under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The accused have been identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat of Fazul Haq Colony, Hazratbal, Srinagar; Adil Rashid Bhat of Syedpora Hamchi, Hazratbal; and Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Danihama, Hazratbal. The two Pakistani nationals have been identified as Abu Huraira of Kasur and Khubaib of Lahore.

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They were produced before the special court through video conferencing on Monday. The NIA had sought their custody for 30 days, stating that they were prima facie involved in offences punishable under Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act, Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

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According to investigators, the accused were arrested in connection with alleged terror-related activities and suspected support to Pakistani militants infiltrating into the Indian side. They had earlier been remanded to NIA custody for interrogation during which their alleged role in facilitating terror activities was probed.

After hearing arguments presented by the NIA counsel, the court remanded all five accused to judicial custody till June 4.

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The NIA had last month taken over the investigation into an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba module that was initially unearthed by the police following the arrest of the accused.

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