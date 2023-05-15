 NIA files supplementary charge sheet against terror operative in LeT offshoot case : The Tribune India

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against terror operative in LeT offshoot case

Faisal Muneer alias ‘Ali Bhai’, a resident of Jammu’s Talab Khatikan area, is the fourth accused to be charge-sheeted in the case

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 15

The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the case related to activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, an official said.

Faisal Muneer alias "Ali Bhai", a resident of Jammu's Talab Khatikan area, is the fourth accused to be charge-sheeted in the case, which was registered suo moto by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 18, 2021, a spokesperson for the federal anti-terror agency said.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed in the special NIA court, Patiala House, here, the agency has charged Muneer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

The spokesperson said he is accused of conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the The Resistance Front (TRF) for transportation of firearms and explosives, dropped by drones from Pakistan to carry out terrorist acts in India.

"Muneer had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across the border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of these outfits for the commission of terror acts in India," the spokesperson said.

The official said that as part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers of the LeT and the TRF, Muneer had actively worked for the terror groups and received funds from LeT operatives with the intent to further its terror activities.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against Arsalan Feroz alias "Arsalan Soub", Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias "Hamza" and Mudasir Ahmed Dar on June 18, November 9 and December 17, respectively, last year.

The three accused, found working as overground workers at the behest of LeT and TRF operatives, were charged under various sections of the law.

"During investigations, it emerged that Muneer was working as an active overground worker of the LeT/TRF and was involved in receiving, collecting and supplying weapons, explosives and funds.

"These materials were sent from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near the International Border area of Samba and Kathua (districts) for carrying out terrorist activities in India. After receiving the consignments from his associates, Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their overground workers on the directions of the LeT/TRF operatives based across the border," the spokesperson said.  

