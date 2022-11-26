NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Hizb overground worker

Lucknow, November 25
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an overground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out attacks in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
The chargesheet against Danish Naseer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was filed in a special court here under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the agency said.
The agency said the case was initially registered on September 12, 2018, at the Anti-Terrorist Squad police station in Lucknow and re-registered by the NIA 12 days later for a thorough investigation.
"Investigations have established that Naseer was working as an OGW for the Hizbul Mujahideen and providing shelter and all kinds of support to active terrorists of the outfit," the spokesperson said.
Being part of the larger conspiracy, the NIA official said, he knowingly facilitated Hizbul terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts. "Inter alia, Naseer transferred Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Zaman to further terrorist activities of the outfit," the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...
Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju
Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...