NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Hizb overground worker

PTI

Lucknow, November 25

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an overground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out attacks in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The chargesheet against Danish Naseer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was filed in a special court here under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The agency said the case was initially registered on September 12, 2018, at the Anti-Terrorist Squad police station in Lucknow and re-registered by the NIA 12 days later for a thorough investigation.

"Investigations have established that Naseer was working as an OGW for the Hizbul Mujahideen and providing shelter and all kinds of support to active terrorists of the outfit," the spokesperson said.

Being part of the larger conspiracy, the NIA official said, he knowingly facilitated Hizbul terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts. "Inter alia, Naseer transferred Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Zaman to further terrorist activities of the outfit," the spokesperson said.