NIA raids 12 locations in terror conspiracy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has conducted a series of raids across four districts of Kashmir as part of its continuing investigation into the conspiracy of the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials in the agency said that 12 locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of the crackdown.

The locations, which were raided included residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits, they said, adding that even the premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also covered during the raids.

“Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been seized by NIA in these searches. These will be subjected to thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy which the agency started investigating a year ago after registering a suo moto case on June 21, 2022,” a senior official said.

The newly floated terror outfits being probed by NIA include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others, the officials said.

These outfits are affiliated to Pakistan-backed terror outfits like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaida, which have been banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they added.