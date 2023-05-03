NIA raids 12 locations in terror conspiracy case in J&K, one detained

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The anti-terror federal probe agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), today conducted raids at 12 locations in four districts of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with its probe into a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and over-ground workers (OWGs) of various banned organisations, officials said.

Multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches. - File photo

According to officials, NIA personnel conducted searches at a dozen locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora tehsil area.

They said one person, identified as Ishaq Ahmad Bhat, has been detained for questioning by the NIA from Sozeith area of Srinagar.

Multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches on the premises of suspects and OWGs in coordination with security personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On December 23 last year, the NIA had also conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the case, which was filed based on inputs that various proscribed terrorist outfits in the erstwhile state are spreading terrorist activities. The agency then searched places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The NIA case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, the officials said.

The case had been suo moto registered on June 21 last year by the NIA.