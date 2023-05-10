NIA raids 15 sites in terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, May 9
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has conducted raids at 15 locations as part of its ongoing probe into case linked to a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy.
In a statement, the agency said that a week after a similar operation in J&K, searches were conducted at the residential premises of suspects at four locations in Anantnag, three in Shopian, two each in Budgam, Srinagar and Poonch and one each in Baramulla and Rajouri.
The suspects, whose houses were covered, included cadres and hybrid terrorists and overground workers linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several major banned Pakistan-backed terror outfits, it added.
In the statement, the NIA said, “The raids, in the terror conspiracy case, were continuing till late in the evening.
