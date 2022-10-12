NIA raids 18 sites in J&K in terror-funding case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has arrested Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, chairperson of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET) which is a frontal organisation of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), following searches at multiple locations in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the anti-terror federal probe agency said the searches were conducted at 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam in a case related to alleged criminal activities of Rajouri-based AHET.

It said several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties were seized during the searches. The NIA said JeI, after being declared an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations.

“One such organisation is AHET of Rajouri, which has been found raising funds through various means, including donations and hawala purportedly for charitable purposes. But it is using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for unlawful activities,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The NIA official said the agency had suo moto registered the case on October 3 and Shamshi, a resident of Rajouri, is the first person arrested in connection with it.

“Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused (Shamshi) is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI, Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

“The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JeI as an ‘unlawful association’. Suspected links with other NGOs and trusts operating in Kashmir have also emerged during investigation,” he added.