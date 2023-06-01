NIA raids 3 sites in terror conspiracy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Continuing with its crackdown against the newly floated terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA today conducted raids at multiple locations in the Union Territory and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

The NIA, in an official statement, said that the searches were conducted at three locations in the Kashmir Valley “including the residential premises of sympathisers/ cadres, hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs)” linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Pakistan-backed terror outfits like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr, Al-Qaida.

“The day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF,” it said.

The agency further noted that a total of 51 locations have been raided in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case, which was registered suo motu by NIA on June 21, 2022.

“The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyber space, and plans by the banned terror outfits to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms,” the NIA said.

The plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K, the NIA alleged.

The NIA said its investigation in the case revealed that cadres and workers of the newly formed terror outfits “were engaged in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition”. They are found to be spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K, it added.