NIA searches jailed rights activist’s office

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in the office of jailed human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. A joint team of the police, the CRPF and the NIA conducted the search in the office of Parvaiz’s human rights organisation at Dandoosa village in Budgam. “Some documents have been seized,” officials said.

In November 2021, the NIA arrested Parvaiz and accused him of funding militancy. He has denied the charge. In May last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against him.

He was the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies and chairperson of Philippines-based Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.