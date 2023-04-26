NIA searches office of NGO linked to jailed Kashmiri activist

PTI

Srinagar, April 26

The NIA on Wednesday searched the office of an NGO linked to jailed activist Khurram Parvez in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

Parvez is in prison since November 2021 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him for anti-national activities, they said.

The officials said a team of the agency conducted searches at the NGO's office in the Dandoosa area of the central Kashmir district.