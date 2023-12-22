NIA takes over investigation into Kokernag encounter

ANI

New Delhi, December 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the Jammu and Kashmir Kokernag encounter case that occurred in September earlier this year in which a Colonel, a Major and a soldier from the Army, a DSP of J&K Police, and a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant were killed, sources said on Thursday.

The NIA took over the case following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this week.

The NIA registered a fresh case after taking over the case soon after receiving the MHA order and started an investigation into it giving charge to a Superintendent of Police-rank officer deputed at its regional branch office.

The Army lost 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, company commander Major Ashish Dhonchak, Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and trooper Pardeep Singh on September 13 in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was completed after six days on September 19.

Talking about the Kokernag encounter, then Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh had said terrorists opened fire first in the encounter leading to the killing of three officers.

He had also explained that when security forces opened fire at the terrorists first, "it was to our advantage". "In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting and took advantage of the fire first that led to the killing of two Army officers and a police officer," he said. He also said the operation took seven days and was conducted successfully.

