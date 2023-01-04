Night curfew imposed along border in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Amid apprehensions that terrorists might try to sneak into this side of the international border ahead of the Republic Day, the district administration of Samba has imposed a nine-hour night curfew along the border areas for two months. Security forces have been on a high alert since two terror strikes claimed six lives in Rajouri district on Sunday and Monday.

Samba has been a hotspot of infiltration. Drones too have been witnessed in villages of the district.

In an official order, Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta said that the BSF had made a request for imposing night curfew. “During a meeting of the district-level standing committee on border security, BSF authorities took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area, on a strip of 1 km from the border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively,” she stated.

She further stated that to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF authorities close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area up to 1 km from the border.

“It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better border area domination by the BSF and nefarious designs of forces inimical to the national security are subverted,” the DC stated.

“In exercise of the powers vested under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, I do hereby order that no person/group of persons shall move in the areas up to 1 km from the international border in Samba from 9 pm to 6 am. In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons are required to produce their respective identify cards to BSF and police authorities,” the order reads.

Any person found violating the order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law, the order stated. The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or /rescinded earlier.

Decision comes on BSF’s recommendation