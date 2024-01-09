Night curfew imposed along border in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Night curfew has been imposed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district to ensure better area domination by BSF troops and to foil any nefarious activities close to the borderline.

The Samba administration has ordered that no person or group of persons will move in area up to 1 Km along the IB in the district from 10 pm to 6 am.

The step was taken to prevent cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones in the extreme foggy weather conditions prevailing along the Indo-Pak border line, said the order issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma.

“In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons are required to produce their ID cards to BSF/police authorities” an order read.

The instruction was issued following a meeting of the district-level standing committee where authorities of the BSF suggested the imposition of a daily night curfew on a one kilometre long strip from the IB, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively, the order said.

“It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” the DM said in the order.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of sixty days from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier” the order read.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Kashmir