Night sky sanctuary to promote tourism in Ladakh: Minister

New Delhi, March 31
Once set up, India’s first night sky sanctuary in Ladakh will promote astro-tourism and generate revenue and livelihood, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who met Ladakh L-G, Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) in New Delhi.
They discussed the project and several other development issues concerning the region.
