Night temperature sees a dip in Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 5

The biting cold in the Kashmir valley has intensified as night temperatures experienced a significant drop at several places. According to the Meteorological office, the minimum temperature in Pahalgam dipped to -4.3°C on Tuesday, compared to the -3.4°C recorded on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was -1.4°C.

