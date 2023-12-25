Night temperatures continue to plummet in Kashmir, Pahalgam coldest place in Valley

PTI

Srinagar, December 25

Minimum temperatures continued to decline in most parts of Kashmir for a second consecutive night even as dense fog disrupted daily life in the Valley early on Monday, officials said.

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital—recorded a minimum temperature of -2.3°C, a slight decrease from the previous night’s -2.1°C, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of -4.3°C—down from the previous night’s -3.9°C.

According to the officials, Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of -2.6°C, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -2.6°C while Kokernag witnessed the mercury settle at -1.6°C and Kupwara at -3.0°C.

The Meteorological department said the weather is likely to remain dry till the end of the month.

A dense layer of fog engulfed Srinagar early on Monday, affecting daily life.

The flow of traffic was lower than usual in the morning while vehicles were seen moving at slow speed due to the reduced visibility.

“The visibility in Srinagar at 8.30 am was 91 metres due to fog. Motorists should drive carefully due to low visibility,” an official of the local Meteorological office said.

A Srinagar airport official said some flights from Delhi have been delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital.

“We do not have any issues on this side but some Srinagar-bound flights have been delayed due to dense fog in Delhi,” the official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the visibility around Palam in Delhi was zero at 8.30 am.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’—the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snow.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).

