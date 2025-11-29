DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Night temperatures improve marginally in Kashmir

Night temperatures improve marginally in Kashmir

Srinagar records minus 3.1°C on Friday night, up from minus 4.5°C, the season’s coldest, the night before

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:00 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A person walks past frost-covered plantations on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Saturday. Kashmir is experiencing its coldest November since 2007, with minimum temperatures dipping below the freezing point across several locations, officials said on Friday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The cold conditions in Kashmir eased a bit as the night temperatures improved at most places owing to cloudy skies but remained below the freezing point, meteorological department officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Advertisement

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1°C on Friday night, up from minus 4.5°C, the season’s coldest, the night before, the officials said.

Advertisement

Konibal in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was the coldest place in the valley on Friday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. The mercury settled at minus 4.9°C in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Advertisement

South Kashmir’s Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6°C, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 1.3°C.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts