Night temperatures improve marginally in Kashmir

The cold conditions in Kashmir eased a bit as the night temperatures improved at most places owing to cloudy skies but remained below the freezing point, meteorological department officials said on Saturday.

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1°C on Friday night, up from minus 4.5°C, the season’s coldest, the night before, the officials said.

Konibal in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was the coldest place in the valley on Friday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. The mercury settled at minus 4.9°C in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

South Kashmir’s Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6°C, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 1.3°C.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10.