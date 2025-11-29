Night temperatures improve marginally in Kashmir
Srinagar records minus 3.1°C on Friday night, up from minus 4.5°C, the season’s coldest, the night before
The cold conditions in Kashmir eased a bit as the night temperatures improved at most places owing to cloudy skies but remained below the freezing point, meteorological department officials said on Saturday.
A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1°C on Friday night, up from minus 4.5°C, the season’s coldest, the night before, the officials said.
Konibal in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was the coldest place in the valley on Friday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6°C.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. The mercury settled at minus 4.9°C in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.
South Kashmir’s Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6°C, the officials said.
Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 1.3°C.
The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10.
