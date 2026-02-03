Night temperatures rise in Kashmir; Srinagar records 2.8°C

Night temperatures across Kashmir rose marginally, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, over three degrees above the seasonal average, officials said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city has been rising slowly but steadily since the end of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the seasonal average of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir which serves as base camp for the Amarnath yatra, rose more than four degrees to settle at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 0.4 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

A 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' (small cold) began on Saturday, after the culmination of the 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan'.

Chillai Khurd will be followed by the 10-day 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold).